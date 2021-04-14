Jack Daniel’s Solarizes Tennessee Distillery

Jack Daniel’s has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Duck River Electric Membership Corp. and Nashville-based solar power producer Silicon Ranch to provide its Lynchburg, Tenn., distillery with 20 MW of solar energy.

TVA signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Silicon Ranch to build, own and operate the solar facility – pending environmental reviews. TVA says this solar project is another win for its Green Invest program which has already secured solar farms to help meet the renewable energy goals of auto manufacturers, data centers, local power companies, cities and universities. Since 2018, Green Invest has attracted nearly $2.7 billion in solar investment and procured over 2,100 MW of solar on behalf of its customers.

“This announcement demonstrates our shared long-term commitment to renewable energy and community engagement,” says Chris Hansen, vice president of origination and renewables at TVA. “TVA’s Green Invest program is the nexus for any organization interested in making renewable energy a part of their business.”

Jack Daniel’s runs its distillery with a zero-waste to landfill policy and has programs to protect the water and wood used to make its whiskey. Silicon Ranch collaborated with local landowners Cumberland Springs Land Co., the leadership at Motlow State Community College and officials in Moore County to develop the solar project.