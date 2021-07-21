JinkoSolar Announces Solar-Powered Creamery

New Zealand Creamery, a creamery company in the Philippines, has begun using solar to power its cheese-making building, says JinkoSolar, which supplied and installed 2.2 MW of panels from Proinso, its distributor in the Philippines.

The project, located in Laguna, will generate roughly 30% of New Zealand Creamery’s power production.

“Jinkosolar will help our food customers across the world to integrate a comprehensive food safety processes run by solar energy, thereby to ensure consistently delicious and healthful experience to their customers,” comments Gener Miao, chief marketing officer of JinkoSolar.