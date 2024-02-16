Jollibee Group Puts Largest Solar Array to Date In Operation

The Jollibee Group has powered up 6,300 solar panels in its Canlubang Baking Facility, the company’s most extensive installation to date.

The Philippines-based company partnered with First Gen Corporation, through Pi Energy, to power one-third of the group’s manufacturing facility with solar.

Jollibee Group’s Canlubang Baking Facility is its second target site for solar installation, with the first being Zen3, also in Canlubang, which was installed with 3,000 panels last November. These commissaries and logistics centers support the Jollibee Group’s portfolio of brands in the Philippines that include Greenwich, Burger King and Red Ribbon.

“We learned that our impact on the planet revolves around three critical areas: energy, water and waste,” says Jollibee Group’s Jose Miñana Jr. “With this newfound awareness, we embrace the challenge of ‘Joy for Tomorrow,’ and we set out to establish strategies, systems and initiatives that will allow us to treat our planet more responsibly.”