Jolywood Supplies Panels to the Biggest Solar Plant in Middle East

Jolywood Sunwatt Co. Ltd., a global supplier of solar back sheet and N-type bifacial solar cells, has been named the exclusive bifacial module supplier for the world’s largest single-unit N-type solar power station in Oman, Middle East.

Jolywood has delivered 105 MW AC of power to Marubeni Corp.‘s latest power station using its N-type high-efficiency bifacial solar cells and modules. The power station, which will be connected to the grid by the end of January, is Oman’s first photovoltaic project.

Due to its unique geography and extreme weather, the average operating temperature of solar components in the Middle East typically ranges between 50 degrees Celsius and 70 degrees Celsius – more than double the usual test standards of 25 degrees. Through a low-temperature coefficient, Jolywood’s bifacial components generate less heat and can withstand the fluctuating temperatures of the desert. In addition, the components are designed to withstand frequent dust storms in the area.

The project comes off the back of the successful grid connection of the Zonnepark Rilland in the Netherlands, Europe’s biggest N-bifacial solar power plant, where Jolywood supplied over 11.75 MW of solar power.

Photo: Oman solar project