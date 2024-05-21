Jones Power Contracts with Babcock & Wilcox for Pennsylvania Solar

Jones Power has been selected by Babcock & Wilcox Solar Energy (B&W) to execute the civil construction scope on two 25 MW utility-scale solar projects in Western Pennsylvania.

Construction on the projects started in March and is scheduled to be completed this summer.

Jones Power’s scope includes all erosion control, clearing, grubbing, construction entrances, culverts, earthwork, stone access roads, stone laydown yards, final seeding and post-civil site maintenance.

B&W has the option for a Jones Power post-civil site maintenance crew to remain onsite throughout pile driving, racking, modules, electrical and commissioning to provide support services through the project’s completion.

“We’re excited to take on these challenging projects with B&W Solar,” says John Clark, Jones Power CEO. “We have built a strong track record of experience in the Mid-Atlantic region, and we’re excited to be a part of bringing more renewable energy in the form of solar power to Western Pennsylvanians.”