Kent County Community Solar Projects Break Ground in Delaware

Two new solar projects in Kent County, Del., developed by Chaberton Energy, are beginning construction and expected to start generating electricity for subscribers in the surrounding communities next year.

The projects, owned and operated by Pivot Energy, are expected to generate 10 MW when completed.

The 5.7 MW Crestone solar farm in Harrington, Del. is situated on a 25-acre project site owned by three sisters carrying out the wishes of their late father who purchased the land decades ago, says the company.

Blackburn is a 4.2 MW solar project in Magnolia, Del. that covers 20 acres.

“A tremendous amount of work went into getting projects Crestone and Blackburn to construction,” says Erica Brinker, chief commercial and sustainability officer, Chaberton Energy.

“And that includes the work of Senator Hansen who sponsored community solar enabling legislation. Under her leadership, Delaware is showing other states actionable ways to reach clean energy goals and improve life for constituents.”