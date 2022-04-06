Kevin Hostetler Named to Lead Array Technologies as CEO

Kevin Hostetler has been appointed as CEO of Array Technologies, a provider of tracker solutions and services for the utility-scale solar energy industry. He will also join Array’s board of directors. Hostetler succeeds Jim Fusaro, who previously announced his intention to retire by the end of the year.

For the last four years, Hostetler has served as CEO at Rotork, a FTSE 250 company, where he led the company’s Growth Acceleration Program which drove improved margins, capital efficiency and commercial excellence.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin as CEO to lead Array through its next phase of growth,” states Brad Forth, chairman of Array Technologies. “Over the past few years, the Array team, led by Jim Fusaro, built a strong foundation which doubled the size of our business. As we look toward the future under Kevin’s leadership, Array will focus on executing on our long-term strategic initiatives and integrating the STI Norland business. Given his immense experience in senior leadership roles, we are confident Kevin can lead Array to growth and operational excellence for the foreseeable future.”

“Array Technologies is a company that I have admired for some time now,” Hostetler adds. “Array is a great intersection of my deep experience in engineered products and actuation, and my passion for the environment. Array’s innovative products are key to important constituents across the solar industry. As rapid expansion and increased demand for utility-scale solar has taken place, Array has truly made a difference by helping its customers optimally harness the power of the sun.”

Prior to joining Rotork in 2018, Hostetler served as CEO of FDH Infrastructure Services, leading the engineering and construction services provider through a series of acquisitions to support improvement of aging critical infrastructure, such as bridges, dams, and transmission towers. He was executive advisor to Wind Point Partners. He held ascending leadership roles over seven years at IDEX Corporation, where he served as an officer of the company and the group president of the Fluid and Metering Technologies Segment and IDEX Asia. Hostetler also spent seven years at Ingersoll Rand in progressive P&L leadership and business development roles within the Industrial Technologies Segment.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I’d like to thank Jim for his leadership and steady hand as he guided Array through a period of rapid growth and global market expansion,” continues Forth. “He was instrumental in leading Array through important milestones including the development of our SmarTrack software solution, our initial public offering and the acquisition of STI Norland, among many other achievements. Jim also prioritized people, fostering a culture of innovation that will remain core to Array’s identity.”