Kilroy Realty Brings Three Solar Projects Online in California

Kilroy Realty Corp. has completed three onsite solar installations at 2100 Kettner and 9455 Towne Centre Drive in San Diego and Kilroy Oyster Point – Phase 1 in South San Francisco, Calif. With these systems energized, Kilroy now hosts over 6 MW of solar spanning across 13 assets.

“Installing onsite solar is a critical tool for Kilroy as we work to decarbonize the built environment, allowing us to generate clean energy onsite, deliver long-term value to Kilroy, our tenants and our shareholders, as well as provide a visible demonstration of our commitment to sustainability,” says Sarah King, Kilroy’s senior vice president of sustainability.

The solar projects are installed behind the meter, allowing the solar energy generated to be used onsite, reducing the buildings’ electrical grid demand to optimize building efficiency while benefiting Kilroy’s tenants. The projects are owned and operated by Stronghold Engineering and Lamb Energy, and the deals were facilitated by Black Bear Energy.

“Stronghold is proud to be a part of Kilroy’s continuing efforts to embrace renewable energy,” declares Beverly Bailey, Stronghold’s president and CEO. “Along with helping to conserve natural resources, this project delivers real value to the client. It is a ‘win’ for all parties, and we are ecstatic to see companies like Kilroy lead the way in utilizing these technologies.”

“Kilroy is the leader in the industry when it comes to all things sustainability, and it is an honor to continue to work with them to build out solar on their new developments. Installing onsite solar remains one of the most value accretive options for REITs in their pursuit of net zero,” comments Drew Torbin, Black Bear Energy’s CEO.