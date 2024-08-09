Kinematics Marks First Shipment of ST Series Actuators

Kinematics has made its first shipment of the company’s ST Series actuators, specifically meant for single-axis solar trackers.

The company says the series features a dry bearing design that delivers more holding torque than its HE series, allowing tracking companies to use a smaller drive for the same application.

“We believe the ST series will become the de facto standard for single-axis tracker actuation and set the benchmark for reliability and performance for solar tracker manufacturers, solar EPCs, solar project owners, financiers and O&M providers,” says Adam Plesniak, CTO of Kinematics.

“The main challenge was proving an improvement in performance over our HE series drive, which is already a robust, high-volume production drive. The HE series requires more maintenance and has less capacity per drive size than the ST. These challenges were overcome through hours of dedicated development, rigorous testing and detailed analysis.”