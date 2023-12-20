Kraken Acquires Sennan in Plan to Increase Generation, Storage Assets

Kraken, part of Octopus Energy Group, has acquired Sennen in an effort to increase the company’s contracted energy generation and storage assets.

Tech platform Kraken integrates varied aspects of the energy system, from customer billing to device management and analytics. The Sennen software uses cloud technology to streamline oversight and daily operation of renewable projects.

The Sennen acquisition is expected to increase Kraken’s contracted energy generation and storage assets from 6.5 GW to 36 GW. It also marks the first time the platform will be managing offshore wind farms, says the company.

Sennen’s 25 employees will move to the Kraken team and continue to work from their Bristol office.

“This acquisition is a game-changer for us as we continue to disrupt the renewable energy landscape,” says Devrim Celal, Kraken CEO. “Sennen’s expertise and innovative solutions perfectly complement our mission to provide efficiency and scalability to asset managers. We are excited to join forces with Sennen’s talented team to turbocharge the move to a cleaner, cheaper energy world.”

Kraken is currently contracted to manage over 6.5 GW across over 140,000 green energy assets in 12 countries.

Sennen was advised by Roxburgh Milkins, based in Bristol.