Leeward Adds Indiana Solar Project to Renewable Portfolio

Tri Global Energy (TGE) has agreed to sell two renewable energy projects – a wind and a solar project – in Blackford County, Ind., to Leeward Renewable Energy.

“TGE continues to drive the energy transition with renewable projects like these in Blackford County,” says John Billingsley, chairman and CEO of TGE. “We look forward to working cooperatively with representatives of the county, our participating landowners and our partners to make this significant investment in the community. Projects of this scope demand expertise and resources and that’s why we consider Leeward Renewable Energy an outstanding partner going forward.”

Both projects were originated by TGE in 2019. Blackford Wind will be capable of delivering up to 200 MW, and Blackford Solar will be capable of up to 150 MW. TGE and Leeward Renewable Energy will work with the county, state and federal authorities to secure the requisite permits and bring the two projects into construction – with operations projected to commence as early as 2023.

Great Bay Renewables, a joint venture company between certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. and Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., is providing royalty financing in support of TGE completing and funding the projects’ development through the start of construction.

Photo by ksunderman is licensed under CC BY 2.0