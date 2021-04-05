Leeward Renewable Energy Acquires Development Platform from First Solar

Leeward Renewable Energy LLC, a renewable energy company and portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, has closed the previously announced acquisition of a utility-scale solar project platform – of approximately 10 GW AC – from First Solar Inc.

The project development platform includes 773 MW AC of projects that are expected to commence construction in the next two years, as well as the 30 MW AC Barilla Solar Project, which is operational. Leeward says the acquisition significantly expands its solar development portfolio, which has reached 14 GW, as well as its geographic footprint across the Southeast and Southwest U.S.

“The acquisition of this development platform from First Solar gives Leeward an advanced solar pipeline that accelerates our growth as we continue to meet the needs of our customers,” says Jason Allen, CEO of Leeward. “We are pleased to welcome the First Solar development team to the Leeward family as we embark on this next chapter with a shared commitment to building sustainable solutions for clean energy.”

At the close of the acquisition, 50 First Solar development team members joined Leeward, expanding Leeward’s total employees base to nearly 200 – factoring in projected new hires by the end of this year.