Leyline, NESG Enter Financing Agreement for Solar Development

Leyline Renewable Capital, a provider of pre-construction capital for renewable energy development, has entered into a financing arrangement with New England Solar Garden (NESG), a New Hampshire-based solar developer.

Leyline will provide development-stage capital to support NESG’s growing business throughout the Northeast, facilitating the development of more than 30 solar projects that will enable approximately 2.7 million kWhs per year.

“At Leyline, we love developers who are committed to specific markets – and that’s why we’re investing in the team at NESG,” says Erik Lensch, CEO of Leyline. “Our partnership has enabled the Leyline team to think outside the box in developing a creative approach to fit NESG’s needs. We have also learned how Leyline can be most valuable as NESG’s business continues to grow.”

With 10 years of experience in the solar industry, NESG currently has more than 200 MW in development for different ownership groups and more than 25 MW built. As Leyline wraps up the year and embarks on new projects in 2021, solar projects will continue to be a priority vertical for the company. The recently announced project comes amid a series of milestones for the Leyline team, including recently surpassing 4 GW of renewable energy projects.

