Lightsource bp Enters Purchase Agreement with Array Technologies

Lightsource bp, a global company that specializes in the development and management of solar energy projects, has entered into a purchase agreement with Array Technologies that will supply Lightsource bp’s newly developed solar portfolio of 1.4 GW across the world with DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers equipped with plant optimizing SmarTrack technology.

Lightsource bp expects the agreement to supply and optimize this portfolio of solar power generation projects across growing energy markets worldwide, including the U.S., Australia and Spain.

“As we continue to grow and progress our 16 GW development pipeline, executing global procurement deals with suppliers like Array Technologies enables us to leverage the efficiencies of our scale,” says Nick Boyle, group CEO for Lightsource bp. “This approach further optimizes our projects and translates into competitively priced electricity for our customers. Our agreement with Array Technologies demonstrates the quality of partnerships Lightsource bp invests in.”

DuraTrack HZ v3 is a utility-scale solar tracker that offers over 7% lower lifetime costs for asset owners, as well as 31% lower lifetime operations and maintenance costs than competitive, decentralized trackers. SmarTrack is an advanced machine-learning software platform that boosts energy production and revenues for utility-scale solar sites by up to 5% by rapidly and securely optimizing backtracking and diffuse light strategies.

This agreement builds on a previous deal between Lightsource bp and Array Technologies reached in December 2019 – an agreement of over $100 million for 1.5 GW of projects across the U.S.