LPL Solar Works with Lightsource bp on New Louisiana Solar Plant

LPL Solar LLC is partnering with Lightsource bp to construct a large solar plant in Louisiana. The 345 MW DC Ventress Solar project near Baton Rouge in Pointe Coupee Parish will create roughly 400 construction jobs.

“Our mission at LPL Solar is simple; Transform the Future by delivering reliable, safe, and efficient Green Solar Energy,” says Mike Little, LPL Solar’s president.

Scheduled for completion in late 2023, LPL Solar is working closely within the local parishes to fill the many jobs needed for project construction.