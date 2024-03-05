Luminace Chooses Raptor Maps’ Instant Inspections Platform for Solar Fleet

Raptor Maps has announced that Luminace is deploying its AI-driven Instant Inspections software aimed at technicians, which the company says enables the detection of high-priority thermal anomalies faster than conventional aerial inspections.

Luminace tested and validated the solution across multiple sites, including rooftop, carport and ground-mount, before deciding to select the platform. Raptor Maps says its geospatial modeling software allows technicians to collect data, receive results and potentially remediate certain within the same day.

“Our solution is a game changer for C&I solar operations, allowing teams to go from data collection to remediation on the same day,” says Eddie Obropta, Raptor Maps co-founder and CTO. “We are excited to support the continued deployment and operations of commercial solar assets, which are critical for the energy transition.”