Luminia to Acquire New Hampshire Solar Garden

Luminia has executed a memorandum of understanding to acquire the assets, development resources and project pipeline of New Hampshire Solar Garden, including 15 MWs of community solar that the companies jointly closed in 2022.

Luminia will now control and manage the developer’s community solar portfolio, totaling over 218 MWs.

New Hampshire Solar Garden founder Andrew Kellar has joined Luminia, bringing along extensive community solar expertise and a proven track record of Northeast solar development. The acquisition follows Luminia’s longstanding partnership with the developer and builds on the company’s growing community solar portfolio.

“New Hampshire Solar Garden has been an incredible partner and influential leader in establishing successful community solar projects across the Northeast,” says David Field, CEO and co-founder of Luminia. “As we continue to scale our community solar business, we are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our team to lead our internal origination strategy – directly and in partnership with co-development partners and strategic off-takers in key markets.”

New Hampshire Solar Garden actively serves Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. And in addition to New Hampshire Solar Garden’s Northeast pipeline, Kellar is also bringing over 140 MW of development projects in Puerto Rico.