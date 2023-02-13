Lumio to Offer Enphase Microinverters and Batteries to Customer Base

Enphase Energy Inc., a supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, says its partner Lumio will be significantly expanding its offering of Enphase IQ8 microinverters and IQ batteries to customers across the United States.

The strategic relationship with Lumio will amplify the impact and distribution of Enphase systems, providing homeowners more access to reliable, sustainable and grid-independent power sources, the company says.

“We are excited about Enphase’s full suite of products – including microinverters, batteries and EV chargers – that can provide our customers best-in-class home energy management solutions,” says Greg Butterfield, CEO at Lumio. “Additionally, the Enphase digital platform, from lead generation to permitting to ongoing operations and maintenance services, offers a unique ability for Lumio to increase efficiencies and reduce costs.”

For homeowners who want battery backup, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ batteries with IQ8 microinverters, and the Sunlight Jump Start feature can restart a home energy system – switching to sunlight-only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners greater assurance of energy resilience.

“This strategic relationship with Enphase makes it easier for Lumio’s customers to take control of their power production, power consumption, and increase the security and reliability of their family’s power supply,” adds David Schonberg, senior vice president of energy partnerships at Lumio.