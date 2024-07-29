Magnachip Releases 1200V IGBT in TO-247PLUS Package

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation has developed its 1200V 75A Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) in a TO-247PLUS package, designed for solar inverters.

Magnachip entered the solar inverter market in 2020 by introducing the 1200V 40A IGBT (MBQ40T120QFS) and then offering the 650V 75A IGBT (MBQ75T65PEH). The company has now unveiled its 1200V 75A IGBT (MBQA75T120RFS).

The company says the latest product, packaged in a TO-247PLUS with a wide heat spreader, improves heat dissipation as compared to the TO-247 package. Designed in accordance with the standards of the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council, the company adds the product is suitable for a wide range of applications requiring strict power ratings, including solar inverters, converters, uninterruptible power supply systems and general-purpose inverters.

“With this new product launch, Magnachip’s solar energy power product lineup has been further strengthened and now boasts high-performance IGBTs and MXT MV MOSFETs that satisfy the technical requirements of applications in the solar energy market,” says YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip.

“We will continue to supply innovative power solutions targeting renewable energy applications and capitalize on growth opportunities within the industry.”

The company plans to start mass production this October.