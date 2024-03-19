Massachusetts Stone Zoo Switches to Solar

Zoo New England’s Stone Zoo has brought its solar array into operation, providing what the zoo says is 95% of its power needs.

The array was constructed in the zoo parking lot, giving the zoo an opportunity to demonstrate the use of this technology with its visitors.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the solar array project is now complete, and generating clean energy,” says John Linehan, president and CEO of Zoo New England.

“Conservation is the cornerstone of our mission, and this project is in perfect alignment with our work to preserve and protect wildlife and habitats, while creating a more sustainable future for us all. Nature has great healing capacity and, if given the chance, can be very effective in combating the negative impacts of climate change. This clean energy project and others like it can be part of the climate solution.”

This project was made possible with the help of State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representative Michael Day, who secured $3 million for the array project in 2021 from the Commonwealth.

SolarKal simplified the transition to solar energy. Solect Energy led the design and installation of the zoo’s solar canopy system.