Massachusetts Superfund Site Transformed into Solar Array

Standard Solar has completed a 4 MW solar array at an EPA Superfund site in Woburn, Mass., that was once ranked as the fifth-most polluted site in the nation.

Standard Solar acquired the project from developer partner ECA Solar. The ground-mount project is divided into two arrays totaling 4 MW. The 3.35 MW Phase I is complete, and Phase II, 866 kW, is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Combined, these arrays are projected to yield approximately 5,200 MWh of energy on an annual basis.

This is Standard Solar’s second project completed with ECA Solar and its sixth project in Massachusetts.