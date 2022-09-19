Matrix Secures 4.6 GW Utility-Scale Solar Development Portfolio from SolarStone

Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, has secured a 4.6 GW portfolio of utility-scale solar energy projects across the central U.S. It has also signed a broader development joint venture with the projects’ original developer, SolarStone Partners. The two will jointly develop the 4.6 GW portfolio, while exploring and originating additional opportunities across different markets in the U.S.

“Matrix is very excited to partner with SolarStone in the further development of this portfolio and looks forward to our ongoing collaboration on new opportunities across the country,” says Cindy Tindell, managing director and head of U.S. business for Matrix Renewables.

“We could not ask for a better partner than Matrix Renewables to help SolarStone expand its U.S. utility scale renewables business,” adds Joe DeVito, CEO of SolarStone.

Matrix Renewables’ current portfolio is comprised of 2.3 GW of operational, under construction, or near ready-to-build solar PV, wind and storage projects, with a further 7.3 GW pipeline.