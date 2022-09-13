McDonald’s Signs 15-Year PPA with EDF Renewables for Apollo Solar Project

EDF Renewables North America has signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with McDonald’s Corp. The 255 MW AC / 332 MW DC Apollo Solar project, located in Texas, is expected to begin delivery of low carbon electricity in June 2024.

“We applaud McDonald’s for taking action on climate change and are honored to partner with them to address their restaurant electricity carbon footprint,” says Matt McCluskey, vice president of development for the South-Central Region for EDF Renewables. “Through the purchase of clean energy from Apollo Solar, McDonald’s will be able to reduce GHG emissions in support of their sustainability goals while the project construction phase will provide the local community with a boost to the economy through job creation, local spending with vendors, and an expanded tax base.”

“It’s been a great pleasure to work with a counterparty such as McDonald’s that is willing to provide the flexibility needed to bring the Apollo Solar Project to fruition during these uncertain times for the solar industry,” McCluskey continues. “EDF Renewables is committed to continuing its successful partnerships with corporate and industrial customers who have emerged as large buyers of renewable energy.”

Once complete, the project is expected to generate 619,000 MWh of low-carbon energy annually, enough to meet the consumption of over 1,200 U.S. McDonald’s restaurants.

“We are thrilled to add EDF Renewables and the Apollo Solar project to our U.S. renewable energy portfolio as part of our continued commitment to climate action,” states Elaine Strunk, senior director of global sustainability at McDonald’s. “Apollo Solar plays a significant role in our science-based emissions reduction target for 2030 and brings a considerable amount of new renewable generation to the grid. Together with EDF Renewables, this project furthers our shared goal of making a more sustainable planet for generations to come.”

“Corporate demand for clean energy has remained strong despite the supply chain issues troubling the solar market,” comments Walid Norris, vice president of client solutions for CustomerFirst Renewables. “The McDonald’s team was determined through their use of innovative contracting structures to execute a major solar procurement that would significantly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, and they found a great partner with EDF Renewables.”