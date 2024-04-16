MCE, Renewable America Bring Marin County Solar Project Online

MCE and partner Renewable America (RNA) recently celebrated the 4.5 acre Fallon Two Rock solar farm, a 1 MW project located in Marin County, being brought online in January.

To celebrate the milestone, MCE and RNA hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site in Petaluma on April 15.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Fallon’s commercial operation and toast the partnership with MCE at the ribbon-cutting,” says Ardeshir Arian, president and CEO of RNA. “Renewable America’s motto ‘Think Local. Act Local,’ drives us to prioritize local projects like Fallon Two Rock that positively impact local communities. This is our first project with MCE, supporting local clean energy generation and committing to fast-tracking progress toward a clean energy future in California.”

The project was financed by Sunwest Bank.

RNA Services, an RNA subsidiary, served as the EPC partner and will continue its role in O&M.

The companies employed local companies for the project’s construction, including Sunstall and Sierra Tree Company.