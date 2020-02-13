Merit SI, KOMIPO Enter Agreement for Next Generation Solar Plant

Merit SI LLC, a developer of utility-scale and industrial renewable energy projects, and KOMIPO America Inc. say they have executed a joint development agreement to complete the development and construction of the 150 MW Concho Valley Solar project located in Tom Green County, Texas.

Concho Valley Solar will deploy Merit SI’s power plant controls platform, capable of enabling intermittent renewable power plants to generate incremental revenue by providing reliability services to the power grid. The Merit SI power plant controls system is currently managing 500 MW of solar power plants on the ERCOT grid.

“The teams at Merit SI and KOMIPO are well-suited partners to bring Concho Valley Solar to fruition, given our complementary capabilities and well-aligned vision,” says Tom Kuster, CEO of Merit SI.

“We have a long-standing, successful relationship working together on similar pursuits, which is vital to achieving our joint goals,” he adds.

KOMIPO America Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Korea Midland Power Co. Ltd., one of the major power companies in Korea, which is also actively doing business globally.