Meyer Burger, NorSun Sign Solar Wafer Supply Agreement

Meyer Burger Technology AG has signed a supply agreement for silicon wafers with solar manufacturer NorSun. The contract provides for continuously increasing purchase volumes as NorSun’s wafer production capacities expand.

“The agreement with NorSun is an important step in strengthening the independence of European supply chains,” says Gunter Erfurt, CEO at Meyer Burger. “Further growth at Meyer Burger continues to meet sustainability standards in the future – in technological, social, environmental and economic terms.”

The increased use of solar wafers from European production further reduces the CO2 footprint of the high-performance solar modules, as environmentally friendly and cost-effective electricity primarily from hydropower is used for the energy-intensive production of the wafers.

“We at NorSun are very pleased to sign up for this significant volume and share the long-term ambition of Meyer Burger to build a competitive European PV solar value chain,” says Erik Løkke-Øwre, CEO of NorSun. “NorSun’s ambition is to play a central part in the U.S. and European effort to rebuild the PV value chain. It is exciting to go this route with a recognized player like Meyer Burger.”