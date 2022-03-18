MGE, WEC Energy Purchase Additional Solar, Battery Storage in Wisconsin

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), in partnership with We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), subsidiaries of WEC Energy Group, received approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Paris Solar-Battery Park. MGE will own 20 MW of solar energy and 11 MW of battery storage from the 200 MW solar and 110 MW battery storage facility in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

“We are working every day toward deep carbon reductions and net-zero carbon electricity by 2050,” says Jeff Keebler, MGE’s chairman, president and CEO. “The Paris Solar-Battery Park continues the progress we’ve already made increasing renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions and advancing new technologies to benefit all our customers. MGE’s first addition of utility-scale battery storage is a new and important technology to help us reach our sustainable energy goals.”

Located on about 1,500 acres in the Town of Paris in Kenosha County, the Paris Solar-Battery Park will feature up to 750,000 solar panels.

We Energies and WPS will own the remaining 180 MW of the solar output and 99 MW of battery storage from the project. Construction is expected to begin this year, and the project is expected to begin serving customers in spring 2023. Invenergy LLC is the project developer and will construct the Paris Solar-Battery Park.

MGE has a goal to reduce carbon emissions at least 80% by 2030, consistent with global climate science to limit global warming. MGE continues to transition its energy supply to cleaner sources, with the anticipated addition of nearly 400 MW of wind, solar and battery storage between 2015 and 2024.

Image: Photo by Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash