Microsoft, Nike, Common Energy Subscribe to Standard Solar Ore. Solar Project

Microsoft, Nike and Common Energy have partnered to subscribe Standard Solar’s first community solar project in Oregon. The Skyward Community Solar project, located in Clackamas County, Ore., will generate 3.6 million kWh of clean energy each year, which will be fed into the broader electrical grid.

According to the provisions of Oregon’s Community Solar Program, Microsoft will make up the commercial allocation. Approximately 100 Nike employees have subscribed the residential portion of the project. All subscribers will receive a contracted discount on their electric bills each month and Renewable Energy Credits (REC) proportional to their share of the project’s energy generation.

In addition, 10% of the Skyward generation has been allocated to qualified low- and moderate-income households, who in turn will receive a substantial discount on their electric bills.

“At Microsoft, part of our vision for a sustainable future is advocating for innovative technology that empowers and benefits everyone,” says Katie Ross, Microsoft’s global sustainability program manager. “We are proud to be a lead partner in this initiative that helps achieve environmental goals while also supporting low-income residences with clean, affordable energy. We are excited to partner on this project and be part of bringing a greener grid to the entire Clackamas County community.”

“Nike and our employees are proud to support this new and innovative way to lower carbon emissions and reduce the cost of energy in our backyard,” comments Seana Hannah, Nike’s vice president of sustainable innovation. “We’re also excited that a portion of the project’s savings will be directed to households in our community who need these benefits most.”

“We’re excited that our first completed project in Oregon, a state that requires 50 percent of electricity come from renewable sources by 2040, not only serves the residents of Clackamas County, but also some of the large corporations that employ them,” states Mike Streams, chief development officer at Standard Solar. “More companies are turning to solar to boost their bottom line with a cleaner and more secure form of energy. Standard Solar looks forward to supporting many more solar projects in the state.”

“We are proud and excited to bring more world class partners into the community solar sector,” says Richard Keiser, founder and CEO of Common Energy. “We hope that Microsoft and Nike’s leadership on climate solutions will inspire other businesses and non-profits to support community solar projects across the country.”

Common Energy would like to thank the leadership of the Energy Trust of Oregon, the Oregon Public Utilities Commission, the Community Energy Project, the Oregon Solar and Storage Industries Association (OSSIA), and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company for their respective efforts to bring the project to fruition.