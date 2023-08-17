Milestone Renewable Energy Generation Project Comes Online

Commercial operation has begun at the new 75 MW Electrify America Solar Glow 1 solar photovoltaic renewable energy generation project in San Bernardino County, Calif. Electrify America Solar Glow 1 is the result of a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with developer Terra-Gen.

The project’s parent company Electrify America is the largest open network of DC fast chargers for electric vehicles in the U.S. to enter into a virtual power purchase agreement for new renewable energy generation. This brand new construction contributes to additionality, by producing new renewable energy that may not otherwise be available.

Electrify America’s Solar Glow 1 is composed of more than 200,000 solar panels and encompasses an area over one square mile. The milestone renewable energy generation solar project is expected to generate 75 MW at peak solar capacity, which is comparable to the power drawn by 500 EVs charging at once at an average speed of 150 kW. The total annual production is projected at 225 GWh.

In 2022, Electrify America powered more than 5 million customer charging sessions or 3.5 times the sessions in 2021. These sessions delivered roughly 173 GWh of electricity, enabling an estimated 493 million miles of electric driving and avoided consumption of roughly 21 million gallons of gasoline.