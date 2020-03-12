Miller Bros Solar Enlists Third-Party Asset Management Services

Miller Bros. Solar (MBS), a provider of PV operations and maintenance (O&M) services in North America, is expanding into the renewable energy asset management space, offering turnkey solutions to asset owners and operators.

By integrating traditional O&M and asset management, MBS aims to reduce the financial risk of layering redundant services and combine its utility and commercial O&M services with performance optimization, compliance, communication and financial management of renewable energy assets.

MBS will offer its services in three areas of asset management: operations, compliance and financial, and O&M services to operators and owners.

“We’re really excited to expand our services to grow the third-party asset management market in North America,” says Ryan Hoffman, CEO of Miller Bros. Solar. “We plan to disrupt the market and set the bar to incentivize service providers to keep their own O&M costs in line.”

MBS will apply a proactive perspective to traditional operational decision making, scenario modeling and in-house field technician services to create efficiencies instead of cost layering. The company aims to create a value chain for asset owners and operators, bridging the gap of proactive management of operations and making operational decisions that build on top of the corrective maintenance of projects.

Adding to their existing NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection programs of GO and GOP capabilities, they will lower risk of default by tying in contractual and regulatory compliance services, inverter warranty services and OEM warranties.

MBS has hired a renewable energy industry asset management veteran, Caitlin Blaisdell-Buck, to head up its expansion into operations, contractual and financial services. She comes to MBS with nearly a decade of experience working in the renewable energy industry.

Photo: Miller Brothers assists corporations and commercial entities in need of O&M services