MISO Opts for GridUnity’s Application Tool

GridUnity, a developer of cloud-based distributed energy analytics solutions, says the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) has rolled out the company’s cloud-based new generation interconnection queue application tool to simplify and streamline the process for its power generators.

MISO, an independent system operator and regional transmission organization, provides transmission service and oversight for a region that stretches from Louisiana to Michigan, Minnesota and Manitoba. The ISO/RTO serves 42 million Americans located primarily in the Midwest and Southern U.S.

GridUnity’s platform was selected to simplify and accelerate the process of adding new generation resources to the grid including both traditional and renewable energy sources like solar, wind and energy storage. Interconnection customers of large-scale energy projects must complete the application process to qualify and build their projects in MISO’s service area. MISO members include transmission owners, competitive transmission developers, independent power producers, and municipal and investor-owned utilities.

“We are thrilled to make the interconnection process easier and faster for the 30% of the U.S. in the MISO territory. Over the past five years, through our work with numerous utilities, we’ve been able to hone our platform to perform notably better than the legacy tools and processes in use at many ISOs, RTOs and utilities,” says Brian Fitzsimons, CEO of GridUnity.

“Our goal is to push the industry forward through technology innovation to increase the penetration of distributed energy resources. MISO has been a terrific partner and we’ve taken a major leap forward together with this deployment,” he adds.

According to the company, with this rollout, MISO staff have taken a large step in improving the interconnection study process, providing requested transparency, speed and self-service to their members. Because the grid changes constantly, having access to up-to-the-minute data helps ensure developers and MISO staff have timely project and status information during the interconnection process. The adoption of a single consistent format for submission of modeling data and supporting documentation also creates a predictable and repeatable experience for users.

With the new GridUnity tool, applicants receive immediate, automated feedback if an entry is incomplete, ensuring all submitted applications meet established standards. MISO staff will now be able to review and respond to submitted applications in a fraction of the time that was previously required, providing guidance throughout the rest of the interconnection process. This will create a fully transparent and near-real-time interconnection queue, freeing engineers to spend their time addressing the higher-value needs of their customers.

GridUnity’s platform includes applications for customer engagement and grid innovation, including grid planning, modeling and forecasting, market engagement and automated engineering analysis.

Photo: GridUnity’s U.S. deployments