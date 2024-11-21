MN8 Energy Completes Solar Project for Brown University

MN8 Energy has completed the 40 MW Dry Bridge Solar facility, which the company says is one of the largest of its kind in Rhode Island.

The facility is located on a rehabilitated brownfield site in North Kingstown, previously used for gravel and sand extraction. The project comprises four co-located solar installations, each with 10 MW.

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of the Dry Bridge Solar facility, a project that provides substantial benefits to the North Kingstown community where it is situated, Brown University and the people of the State of Rhode Island,” says Jon Yoder, president and CEO of MN8 Energy.

“The facility exemplifies the collaborative spirit needed to drive meaningful change. At MN8, we work relentlessly to help our cherished enterprise customers such as Brown University achieve their decarbonization goals by delivering innovative energy solutions that benefit site host communities and create jobs.”

Key counterparties to the project include CS Energy and Energy Development Partners.