Monalee Launches Artemis with ShopSolar

Following product launch last month, Monalee says its 3D design rendering software, Artemis, is in demand among solar companies seeking to scale.

The company adds that the platform also offers side-by-side finance comparisons for homeowners and beginning-to-end fulfillment.

ShopSolar has signed on for early access to Artemis. It says that until now, ShopSolar would send customers a design with hardware and an outline of where their solar panels should go, but it was up to the customer to find their own installer. Their customers can now purchase solar equipment and installation in one transaction.

“ShopSolar is the model of a company we like to partner with,” says Monalee co-founder, Walid Halty.

“They value transparency through upfront pricing, they put the customer in the driver’s seat of the buying experience and they’re committed to delivering this on a national scale. We’re honored they’re one of the early adopters of the Artemis platform.”