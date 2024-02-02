Monarch Cement, Evergy Energy Partner on Kansas Solar Project

Monarch Cement and Evergy Energy Solutions have partnered on a 20 MW solar project, to be located on Monarch’s Humboldt, Kan. property, that is designed to offset a portion of the cement company’s energy consumption.

“The Board of Directors and Management of The Monarch Cement Company are extremely excited about this win-win venture where we are making a giant movement toward achieving our 2050 carbon neutrality goals, being socially responsible and providing a more than significant return on investment to our shareholders,” says Kent A. Webber, president of Monarch.

“Evergy Energy Solutions has done an incredible job of leading and providing solutions at every obstacle. We couldn’t be happier with Evergy Energy Solutions performance, professionalism and command of the subject.”

Evergy Energy Solutions is the company’s non-regulated provider of commercial solar energy, sitting outside of its residential and business utility service and does not have an impact on customer rates.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project is scheduled for this spring.