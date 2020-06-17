Morgan Solar Secures Utility-Scale Order from Enbridge

Morgan Solar Inc. has sold 13.6 MW DC (10.5 MW AC) of bifacial solar panels with the company’s SimbaX technology to Enbridge Inc., an energy infrastructure company. The solar panels will be manufactured by Silfab Solar Inc. under an exclusive license agreement between the two companies.

SimbaX is Morgan Solar’s proprietary optical film technology that boosts the performance of PV modules to generate higher yields and can be integrated into any standard silicon PV panel assembly. Working with Silfab, Morgan Solar has certified monofacial and bifacial versions of the technology.

“We are excited by this major demonstration of our SimbaX technology. Due to our T-innovation design approach, we were able to leverage Silfab’s capacity and high-quality manufacturing to bring this innovative product to market at a greater pace and scale than is typical for our industry,” says Mike Andrade, CEO of Morgan Solar.

The panels are destined for Alberta Solar One, a project in Burdett, Alberta, co-developed by Morgan Solar and Enbridge with $10 million in funding support from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA). The project will be owned and operated by Enbridge and is being constructed by Alltrade/SkyFire, a joint venture partnership, and will reach COD in Spring 2021.

Photo: The Alberta Solar One project map