FTC Solar Providing Trackers for 504 MW Arizona Project

FTC Solar Inc., a utility-scale solar tracking technology company, has been awarded a 504 MW DC project in Arizona. FTC Solar will be providing its Voyager tracker to Moss Solar, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, which has been contracted by a Tier 1 U.S. developer to construct the solar plus storage facility.

The project is a solar and energy storage project located in Maricopa County, Ariz. It will have a capacity of up to 504 MW DC, combined with 260 MW AC of energy storage.

The project will utilize FTC Solar’s 2P Voyager+ tracker that optimizes energy capture while simultaneously reducing man-hours and equipment needed for installation. The project is scheduled to begin operations in 2023.