MSD Secures PPA for Texas Solar Center

MSD, a biopharmaceutical company, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ørsted, a company that develops, constructs and operates solar farms, for energy from the Armadillo Solar Center in Navarro County, Texas. With the PPA, Ørsted says it is extending its industrial customer base to the pharmaceutical industry.

“We’re happy to partner with MSD and expand our customer base,” says Vishal Kapadia, senior vice president and CCO of onshore at Ørsted. “It’s exciting to join forces with them in their efforts to advance the use of carbon-free energy in the medical industry.”

The Armadillo Solar Center will be based in Navarro County, Texas, less than 50 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The center is expected to be operational by early 2023.

“This contract is an important step in MSD meeting its commitment to sustainability by bringing carbon-free energy to the grid in Texas and reducing the environmental impact of our operations,” says Susanna Webber, senior vice president of the global supplier management group and chief procurement officer at MSD. “As a human and animal health company, we see our renewable energy strategy as fully integrated with MSD’s mission to save and improve lives.”