MSU Installs SEC’s Largest On-Campus Solar 

Mississippi State University, as part of a 30-year renewable project, has installed the largest on-campus solar facility in the Southeastern Conference.

Located on a four-acre field, the 3,420 solar panel installation is expected to produce approximately 2.4 million kWh hours annually. The school says the project will create an average 2,400 renewable energy credits when connected with retrofit projects and is set to save the institution $885,000 per year.

“We’re taking innovative action now to generate renewable, sustainable power right here on campus. This solar structure is a visible symbol of Mississippi State’s commitment to reach our clean energy goals,” says Saunders Ramsey, executive director of MSU’s Campus Services. “It’s an exciting time and a mission that the entire campus community can champion.”

Upgrades and solar modules combined are expected to help MSU benefit from a 7,548 metric ton annual carbon reduction and save a total of 10,784,865 kWh per year.