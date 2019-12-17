Municipal Utility Signs PPAs for 10 MW in Virginia

TurningPoint Energy, Navisun and the City of Danville, Va., have initiated construction on two 5 MW AC solar plants that have power purchase agreements with municipal utility Danville Utilities.

The two solar projects, named Irish Road Solar and Whitmell Solar, span 100 acres along State Road 703/Irish Road and will generate an estimated 23,668,000 kWh annually. Plans call for the projects to be operational in the summer of 2020.

“We’re really excited to see our third and fourth solar projects come to life here in Danville,” says Jason Grey, director of utilities, City of Danville. “Not only are we working to increase the amount of renewable energy options to our customers, but we’re proud to be helping our state’s commitments in reducing our environmental impact and boosting the clean energy economy.”

The project is being developed by TurningPoint Energy, a clean energy development company with solar projects throughout the U.S. Its projects include Danville Utilities’ first solar farm – the 6 MW Kentuck Solar plant – which has been operational since spring 2018.

Navisun, a solar independent power producer, will finance, build, own and operate the projects.