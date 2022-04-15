MYRE Handed EPC Contract for ConEdison’s Timberland Project in Georgia

MYR Energy Services Inc. (MYRE), an MYR Group Inc. subsidiary, has executed a contract with Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses Inc. (ConEdison CEB) for the Timberland Solar Project, which is located in Georgia. The project consists of 194 MW DC/140 MW AC utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar development and new 345 kV substation. The contract is valued in excess of $100 million.

Under the contract, MYRE will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to install more than 380,000 solar modules on a 1,300-acre site and provide construction of the associated substation. The project will break ground in spring 2022 with preconstruction activities to begin immediately. Project completion is scheduled for late 2023.

“MYR Group is proud to play a significant role in this important project, leveraging our technical expertise to deliver superior construction and further elevating our position in the clean energy market,” says Rick Swartz, president and CEO of MYR Group.

“This award reflects the strong relationship we have developed with ConEdison CEB and we look forward to enhancing our partnership with them on turnkey, utility-scale solar projects,” continues Swartz. “As an industry leader, we are committed to delivering projects that support ongoing investments in clean energy, improving grid resiliency, and upgrading aging infrastructure.”

Image: Photo by Jadon Kelly on Unsplash