National Grid Renewables Secures Three PPAs for Noble Project

National Grid Renewables, a company that develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the U.S., has signed three solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the Noble Project, which is currently under construction in Denton County, Texas.

Noble consists of 275 MW of solar and 125 MWh of battery storage. The Home Depot and NRG have each executed individual 100 MW solar PPAs, and The Hershey Co. has contracted for a 50 MW solar PPA.

“National Grid Renewables is proud to work with some of the nation’s most prominent businesses to bring Noble forward for the local community of Denton and the state of Texas,” says David Reamer, head of U.S. onshore renewable development at National Grid Renewables. “Like all renewable energy projects, Noble will provide reliable energy generation that will create tremendous economic benefits for local businesses and residents.”

Noble is anticipated to begin operation in the first half of 2022 and will positively impact the local economy throughout construction and operation. During construction, Noble is anticipated to employ approximately 250 workers and will boost spending at local businesses. Throughout the first 20 years of operation, Noble is projected to benefit the community through the creation of approximately $26 million in new tax revenue, three to five on-site operations and maintenance jobs, and over $1 million in donations funded by Noble through a local charitable initiative. The project will utilize next-generation Series 6 thin film solar modules developed and produced by First Solar Inc., a U.S. solar technology company.

Additionally, Hershey has signed a 15-year PPA for a Camden, N.C., solar project that will enable the financing and construction of the company’s first utility-scale solar farm. Developed by BayWa r.e., the 20 MW AC facility is located on 218 acres of land. Construction of the solar farm is expected to be completed in late July.