Nautilus Acquires 75.6 MW in Illinois Community Solar 

Nautilus Solar Energy has acquired a 75.6 MW portfolio of 16 community solar projects located throughout Illinois that are projected to be operational by 2027.

“This acquisition marks a significant commitment to the Illinois market and is a pivotal step towards expanding Nautilus’s overall footprint in the Midwest,” says Nautilus’ Jeff Lee. “The scale of this acquisition underlines Nautilus’s capabilities and reaffirms our position as a leading community solar company with projects and subscribers located across the country.”

Nautilus is the long-term owner of the projects and is responsible for overseeing construction and maintaining its long-term performance, along with acquiring and managing customer subscriptions. Combined, the projects will generate clean energy to serve the energy needs of around 10,000 homes and commercial businesses, says the company.