Nautilus, TPE Partner on 29.3 MW Illinois Community Solar Portfolio

Nautilus Solar Energy and TurningPoint Energy (TPE) are partnering on a 29.3 MW portfolio of four community solar projects in Illinois, located in Kankakee and Livingston counties.

“We are thrilled to work with TPE on yet another transaction, the first in the Illinois market,” says Nautilus’ Eric Paul. “Strategic partnerships like this play a pivotal role in expanding Nautilus’s capabilities and reaffirm our position as a leading community solar company with projects and subscribers located across the country.”

Nautilus will be the long-term owner of the projects and is responsible for overseeing construction, performance maintenance and acquiring and managing customer subscriptions. The projects are expected to enable ComEd customers to save on their electric bills.

The portfolio is projected to be operational by next year.