Nestle Waters North America Planning to Construct Maine Solar Installation

Nestlé Waters North America says it intends to construct a 10 MW AC (12.97 MW DC) renewable energy project at its Poland Spring bottling plant in Hollis, Maine.

This proposed solar energy installation, currently in the permit application process, will supply enough clean electricity to meet approximately 20-25% of the current energy needs of the facility. Once completed, the proposed solar project would occupy 47 acres of land, making it one of the largest contiguous solar arrays in the state.

“At Poland Spring, we have a well-established track record of managing Maine’s water resources responsibly and sustainably for the long term,” says Cameron Lorrain, regional technical and production director at Nestlé Waters North America. “With this project, we are planning to go further and are proud to align with the greenhouse gas emission reduction goals championed by Governor Janet Mills and recently codified into law.”

The project developer is EnterSolar, a commercial solar installer. The civil engineers are Sevee & Maher Engineers.

Depending on timing for permits from both Hollis and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the proposed groundbreaking could begin as soon as April 2021 – with project completion projected for spring 2022.