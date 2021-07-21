New Community Solar Project in Westchester County

UGE International Ltd. has announced a new rooftop community solar project at Tuckahoe Housing Authority, an apartment complex in Westchester County, N.Y.

The project, providing on-site clean energy to housing residents in the complex, was supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) $1.8 billion NY-Sun initiative. Since 2011, solar in New York State has grown over 2,100%, with NYSERDA committing $30 million for projects benefiting environmental justice and disadvantaged communities.

“Community solar is a win-win for everyone involved, allowing Tuckahoe Housing Authority to produce clean energy right on their rooftops, lower their energy costs and carbon emissions, and pass those savings on to residents,” says Mateo Chaskel, UGE USA’s managing director. “UGE is proud to provide financing so that there is no upfront cost for housing authorities to make the switch to solar.”

Tuckahoe Housing Authority will receive annual lease payments for hosting the solar project atop its properties, which are home to more than 300 residents. The housing authority is also expected to also see savings in its utility bills. UGE will own, operate and maintain the system.

“Our goal is always to provide residents with safe, affordable housing, and clean, low-cost energy is a key aspect that supports this mission,” says Irina Matveevskii, executive director of the Tuckahoe Housing Authority. “UGE has made it easy to switch to community solar, and we’re excited to see the benefits it brings to our community.”

The Tuckahoe Housing Authority project is one of a growing number of UGE’s community solar systems in the region.

“We expect that within a decade, most New Yorkers will pay their utility bill to a solar company, and we’re excited to be a part of this massive movement towards cleaner, cheaper energy,” Chaskel adds.