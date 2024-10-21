New Energy Equity Completes Minnesota Public Storage Solar Projects

New Energy Equity has completed 14 Public Storage solar projects across Minnesota, marking a step forward in Public Storage’s commitment to installing solar on 1,300 of its properties through next year.

The projects represent a combined installed capacity of 2.28 MW and include a 0.35 MW solar array in commercial operation at Public Storage’s Como St. Paul facility.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Public Storage on these important projects,” says Nick Kerwin, senior vice president at New Energy Equity’s Commercial and Industrial division.

“Our team worked diligently to ensure that each installation was completed within the expected timeline, while maintaining the high-quality results that our customers know our team delivers. These solar projects will not only contribute to a cleaner grid but also provide long-term economic benefits to Public Storage.”