New Hampshire Superfund Site Solar Project Breaks Ground

Ameresco and the City of Somersworth, N.H. have broken ground on a PV installation at the Somersworth Landfill.

The 2,577 kW project is expected to generate 3,523,443 kWh in its first year.

Energy produced by the project is set to be sold to the city under the state’s group net metering program. The project will pay the city a lease and a payment in lieu of taxes.

We’re proud to partner with the City of Somersworth on this innovative landfill solar project,” says Jon Mancini, senior vice president of Ameresco.

“This initiative demonstrates the potential of repurposing land for renewable energy and enhancing landfills to become more sustainable. We’re excited to begin construction and contribute to the city’s bright clean energy future.”

The project has received the necessary permits and approvals from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, with construction expected to begin later this month.