New Jersey Developer Completes Roof-Mounted Solar Array at PepsiCo Bottling Facility

Infiniti Energy Services (IES), a New Jersey-based developer and engineering, procurement and construction services provider, has completed construction on a 992,800 W roof-mounted solar array project at a PepsiCo bottling warehouse located in Piscataway, N.J. The project is part of a corporate initiative by PepsiCo to achieve 100% renewable electricity for its U.S.-based operations.

“We are thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to work with PepsiCo and play a role in helping them achieve their sustainability goals,” says Michael Kushner, president of IES. “Working with a business that has made renewables one of its top priorities is exciting for our entire team. PepsiCo’s Piscataway facility is a wonderful example of how both the business sector and the community can benefit from continued investment in renewables. We are proud to play a role in the expansion of solar energy, particularly in our home state.”

The PepsiCo project includes 2,482 Trina 400 W modules, PanelClaw FR10D racking, 12 Chint 60 kW inverters, 2,482 Tigo rapid shutdown units and 992.80 kW DC / 720 kW AC.