New Jersey Regulator Approves 165 MW of Community Solar Projects

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has approved 105 applications to participate in the second year of the state’s Community Solar Energy Pilot Program.

The projects, which represent almost 165 MW of solar energy capacity, will all serve low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities.

“Our Community Solar Pilot Program is a national model for clean energy equity and environmental justice,” says Gov. Phil Murphy. “This program not only makes solar available to those in historically underserved communities, but also will spur economic growth and create career opportunities for a diverse, more inclusive workforce.”

“Community solar is a critical component of our solar programs in making sure that the clean energy and cost savings of solar are available to everyone,” adds NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. It is especially important that these benefits are available to environmental justice and low-income communities when they have been underserved for so long.”

Today’s approved projects will all allocate at least 51% of their capacity to low- and moderate-income participants. They will all be located on landfills, brownfields, or rooftops. The approved applicants include government entities and private developers.

The NJBPU received 412 applications, representing almost 804 MW. Under the NJBPU’s review and approval process, applications were first reviewed for administrative completeness, then scored by an evaluation committee, based on the information provided in the applications and following the scoring rubric issued by the board.

Fiordaliso announced earlier this month that the board would be taking steps aimed at making the Community Solar Pilot Program permanent.

In its first year, the board received a total of 252 applications representing more than 650 MW of total capacity and approved 45 applications providing almost 78 MW in solar energy capacity.