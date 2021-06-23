New Tigo RSD Device Rated for Solar Modules Up to 700 W

Tigo Energy Inc., provider of the Flex MLPE (module-level power electronics) product line, is now offering the TS4-A-F rapid shutdown device (RSD) with fire safety support for solar modules up to 700 W.

As solar module power ratings continue to rise, the Tigo TS4-A-F RSD is the foundation for solar installations in all segments: residential, C&I and utility-scale. Through the Tigo Enhanced program, Tigo customers and installers have the freedom to choose the right equipment for their solar projects through a simple plug-and-play model in combination with major inverter suppliers Chint Power Systems (CPS), Solectria, Sungrow, Canadian Sola, and Growatt.

Additionally, the new Tigo TS4-A-F RSD offers plug-and-play support for all solar modules up to 700W, and is rated for a maximum current of 15 A and a maximum voltage of 90 V. The product complies with NEC 2017 and 2020 690.12 Rapid Shutdown specifications when installed with the Tigo RSS Transmitter and PVRSS certified inverter or an inverter with a built-in Tigo certified transmitter. Also, it features industry-standard MC4 connectors with an IP68 enclosure rating for maximum durability.

“Rapid shutdown is an essential element of PV systems safety, and the 700 W Tigo TS4-A-F now supports new high-power modules,” says Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy.

The TS4-A-F RSD is available for purchase directly and from Tigo channel partners.